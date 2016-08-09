Last week, the crack detectives of Reddit seemed to have made a discovery that points to Making a Murderer subject Steven Avery's innocence. This week, another of these amateur sleuths has a theory that would prove Avery's guilt in the murder of Teresa Halbach.
On the subreddit StevenAveryIsGuilty (so unbiased, obviously), user wewannawii shared his analysis of photos of parts of Halbach's cell phone that were discovered on Avery's property. The parts were taken from a barrel where Avery is accused of having burned Halbach's remains, and wewannawii's theory is that the heat from the fire may have seared Avery's thumbprint onto the inside of the phone's battery cover.
A close-up of the photo shows a smudge that is the shape of a thumbprint, and wewannawii believes that there are markings on it that match up to scars you can sort of see on Avery's thumb in another photo. The ensuing thread on Reddit includes a lot of mathematical calculations about the angle of the photos and the distance between the markings in the possible print.
It's hard to believe professional detectives are missing things that internet observers aren't, but then again, the pros may not be as obsessed as the folks at home. When Making a Murderer comes back with new episodes, will the Netflix series acknowledge any of its fans' investigative efforts? Will the lawyers trying to overturn Avery's conviction?
What's clear is that series creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos are paying attention, as they said in a statement about upcoming episodes, "The viewers’ interest and attention has ensured that the story is not over, and we are fully committed to continuing to document events as they unfold."
