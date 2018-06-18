Michael Peterson's oldest son Clayton is not in any way responsible for Kathleen Peterson’s death, but he is featured prominently in The Staircase, particularly in the last five episodes. He and his wife take their young baby to visit Michael Peterson in prison, and later (now with two children) the family spends time at Peterson’s condo as he awaits a new trial. Clayton takes part in a lengthy discussion with his father, wife, and Martha and Margaret Ratliff (Peterson’s adopted daughters) about what the possibilities might be for a retrial or plea deal.