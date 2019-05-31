30 Non-Traditional Wedding Outfits For The Fashion-Forward Bride

Cultural traditions have a funny way of becoming widely adopted, without actually being understood. The idea of wearing a white wedding gown, for example, has only been around for about 160 years, when Queen Victoria opted for a cream lace look for her 1840 wedding. Before that, brides wore dresses that spanned across the entire colour spectrum, mostly choosing from whatever was already hanging in their closet. And if you ask us, we prefer that approach a whole lot more.
So, if you're not into that whole "white gown" thing, who cares! So many of today's brides are looking beyond the pristine princess dress and are turning to indie labels, interesting cuts (and colours), and other non-traditional takes on what you wear when you say "I do." Ahead, we’ve rounded up 30 options, from a colourful embellished number to the ecru jumpsuit your heart has been searching for.
Fashion-forward women, look no further: The pieces here are the furthest thing from being classically "bridal" — in the best way possible, of course.