Victoria is peppered with quiet references to the forward-facing feminist agenda that runs parallel to the heart of her story. Our queen is more than a mother, despite her parenting being critiqued more than that of any of our other male rulers. When two of her children, Princess Vicky and Prince Bertie, join Victoria and Albert in the bedroom, her daughter tries on her crown – the crown – and they remark how heavy it is. Victoria asks her son if he’d like a turn to wear it, too. "Crowns are for girls," he cries, much to the poorly hidden disdain of his father, observing in the background. Victoria glances at Albert empathetically but there's a knowing behind her eyes. At this moment, crowns really are for girls and Victoria knows that it's on her shoulders that the fate of her family and country lies.