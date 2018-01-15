"She doesn’t easily give up her role, and I suppose it’s because she’s fought for so long to get it and to be independent, and suddenly she can’t be," Coleman said. "It’s an interesting discussion for today, I think," she continued. "We have a lot in the show of 'Well, of course Ma’am, you wouldn’t be able to do that because you have your nursery duties,' and I think there’s very much that expectation [still] now." And not just for members of the monarchy — Coleman told an anecdote about one of her own friends, a stockbroker, who recently came back from maternity leave while her partner stayed home with the baby. "It’s an unconventional thing, even now," she said. "There’s an expectation that you’re not as capable because you now have a child, in a way. But I think it’s all changing."