Dear Internet: Stop Comparing Ayesha Curry & Kim Kardashian

"I want to be an Ayesha Curry type of mom, not a Kim Kardashian type of mom," one Twitter user wrote — as though something about who these two women are as mothers has anything to do with disparate, unrelated tweets posted across two calendar years. "Ayesha Curry represents the women that are lowkey, not reachin for attention, yet fine as hell and supportive of their man. Thats rare 2day," wrote another — as though the highest praise a woman can receive is that she's modest, gorgeous, and deferent toward the man in her life.Curry is being painted as everything Kim Kardashian — a woman who puts her naked body out there online, and in doing so becomes a bad mother and a bad partner who doesn't reserve her sexuality for one man — is not. It's a depressingly flat characterization of what it means to be female, one that's been pervasive for far too long. We still live in a world of sluts and virgins, Betty and Veronica, Jackie Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe. Whittling all women down into these binary categories — saying we're either an Ayesha Curry type or a Kim Kardashian — is a gross simplification of gendered sexuality. Which is also to say: It's deeply demeaning and sexist.Curry clearly gets that: "I don't even know what to say," she tweeted in response to Chrissy Teigen today regarding the commentary. "I guess I can't say anything actually because I'm an adjective of some sort." Frankly, we're not sure what to say either — except that it's a deeply disappointing week for the way that women are represented on the internet.