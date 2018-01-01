January Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month

January: the month of resolutions both started and failed. Of cold, post-holiday malaise. How is one to escape the doldrums after the season of joy and giving? By leaping into pop culture, that’s how. The Refinery29 entertainment team is here to suggest the movies, TV shows, books, and music that’ll get you amped for 2018.
Get excited for the midseason premieres of your favorite shows, from The Good Place to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Plus, the blockbuster American Crime Story returns with a completely different topic: the assassination of designer Gianni Versace. Will it live up to the hype of The People vs. O.J. Simpson? That remains to be seen, but you know we’ll be tuning in. Meanwhile, Lena Waithe is bringing her talents to Showtime with The Chi, while Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) is heading to college on Grown-ish.
Rose McGowan’s long-awaited Brave hits shelves at the end of the month. The powerful voice of the #metoo movement and leader of Rose’s Army is telling her life story in a fearless tome.
Also, we’re officially in the thick of awards season. The year kicks off with the Golden Globes, with the SAGs following closely on their heels. Will Get Out prove victorious, sending a strong message to Hollywood about the types of stories that need to be told (and outside-the-box genres that are worthy of award consideration)? The achingly beautiful Call Me By Your Name could net young Timothée Chalamet best actor consideration at the Oscars, with castmates Armie Hammer and Michael Stuhlbarg hot on his heels with their equally moving performances. If this kind of awards season drama doesn't float your boat, there's plenty to check out at the box office.
Yes, it’s a busy month for entertainment mavens, even if it’s easy to feel sluggish after the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Ahead, see some of our picks for the best of the month.