You've already nailed down all the details of your wedding-day beauty. Makeup? Check. Lashes? Check. Pearly smile? Check. But when you move down the list to hair, you start to feel like there's just something missing — and that's because it is. The Old Hollywood waves and teased updo you sampled during your hair and makeup trial could be cute, but adding the right accessory to the mix is what will really make it feel complete.
Every woman has her own idea of what to wear in her hair (and everywhere else) on her wedding day, but some bridal hairpieces feel a little... outdated. Luckily, there are a bunch of adornments on the market befitting your big day that won't give you a single twinge of regret when you look back on photos. Ahead, we picked out headpieces that'll make any new bride feel chic — not cheesy.
BHLDN Besotted Birdcage Veil
If you've been saving photos of vintage hair and makeup inspiration for your big day, this ivory birdcage piece will take you there while still keeping your look classic and modern.
Lele Sadoughi Mixed Stone Barrette
Pearl accessories are timeless — especially when worn in your hair. Just tuck this around your half-up half-down to make your style more elegant.
Anthropologie Metal Hair Pins
For the low-maintenance bride, order a set of these crystal-accent hair pins and find a spot for them in your style. If you're DIY-ing your hair for the big day, making it glam is as simple as tucking two pins off to the side.
BHLDN Flapper Hair Pins
Fasten these jeweled pins in an updo or sporadically through loose waves to dress them up.
Jennifer Behr Adelie Crystal Leaf Circlet Headband
For some people, the only place for life-sized flowers at their wedding is in their bridal bouquet. If that sounds like you, opt for a beautifully understated floral headpiece like this one so you'll look royal, not festival-ready.
Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel Crystal Leaf Hair Clip
A slicked-back style goes from simple to stunning with the help of a gold baguette clip.
Gia Couture Double Banded Halo Headpiece
Ditch your passed-down tiara and go for something dainty, like this two-tiered sparkly headband for your wedding. You'll feel equally princess-like, but look a lot more modern.
