What's On Our Summer Wedding Wish List

Attending a wedding is a task at any time of year, let alone in summer. We're trying not to get our stilettos stuck in the grass while trudging to the ceremony, hiding sweat patches for the photos and second-guessing our decision to wear that slinky, champagne-hued number we bought in the sale (just how light is too light?).
This summer, the R29 team is heading far and wide to celebrate loved ones' unions. From Geneva to Bath, one goal on our list (besides cutting some shapes on the dance floor) is to find that awe-worthy piece that will make us feel comfortable, glam and ideally won't turn up on another guest.
If you're looking for some inspo at the height of wedding season, pay attention. Ahead, have a browse through Refinery29 staffers' summer wedding wish list that will turn heads without upstaging the bride.