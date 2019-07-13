The Best Destinations To Visit In August, According To Travel Influencers

We can't believe we're already talking about this, but the reality is that summer will be over before we know it. As bittersweet as back-to-school season and that period of time when pumpkin spice lattes start popping up on coffee shop menus can be, there's still a little bit of time left to mark travel off your (hopefully-dwindling) summer bucket list. August offers 31 days — that's 744 hours — of travel time, which should be fully taken advantage of by those who have been longing for a summer holiday.
To help travellers figure out where they should jet off to during the last full month of summer, we asked travel influencers to share their August destination recommendations. Ahead, each influencer suggests August-friendly spots to visit as well as what to do when summer travellers arrive. Check it out and book before autumn interrupts.