How R29's Fashion Writer Brought 3 Beige Looks To Life

White jeans can be intimidating but turn out to be the perfect bedfellow to a beige knit. This Carcel jumper is heavenly, the boxy neckline giving it a point of difference (the fact that the brand employs women in prisons in Peru and Thailand, giving them new skills, fair wages and the ability to earn a living is pretty great too). Teamed with sage green boots from Topshop and a Rixo silk scarf (tied around the belt loop), the neutral shade goes from bland to brilliant.