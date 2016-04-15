10 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me About Getting Married At City Hall

So, you’ve decided to buck the elaborate wedding and head straight to the courthouse. Seems simple enough, right? I thought so, too. And compared to planning a traditional wedding, it is.
But when I decided to call off my big wedding and opt for City Hall nuptials, I was surprised by how little information was out there about how to plan such a thing. That's why I put together this list of things you should know before getting hitched at City Hall. Because whether or not you're throwing a big party, it's still your wedding day — and you shouldn't have to worry about anything.