Tying the knot is a big deal. So why wouldn't you embrace the 10-tier cake or floor-to-ceiling florals to celebrate the occasion?
Well, because there’s also something appealing about ditching the spectacle in lieu of a laid-back, City Hall ceremony. Not to mention the time, anxiety, and boatloads of money you'll save by skipping even just some of the fanfare.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up a handful of pics from our favorite City Hall weddings of all time. Whether they donned a floor-length gown or kept it casual in a short dress, these brides completely nailed it. Read on, and be sure to keep a box of Kleenex on deck, because it doesn't get any more aww-inducing than this.
