The verdict is in: We just can't get enough of celebrity weddings. Luckily, the past few years have been packed with celebs celebrating their love for one another by tying the knot. One thing we learned? No union was too out of left field (we're looking at you, Benji and Cameron) or over-the-top (um, a $31-million price tag?). And the best ones have love stories that will give you warm fuzzies, not just FOMO.



From Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's steady feed of pics from their Palm Beach bash to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's hush-hush private nuptials at the courthouse, we relished every detail, snap, and moment we could gather.



One peek at this slideshow and you'll wish you were a guest (or, at the very least, a fly on the wall) at these ceremonies. Let's take a look back at the best celeb weddings and get ready to relive the love. Click through to see if your favorite pair made the list.