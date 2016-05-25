11 Real Proposal Stories That Are Making Us Cry ALL The Tears

News flash: The perfect marriage proposal is about more than just putting a ring on it. It should be a thoughtful, memorable, and romantic opportunity to showcase your love and celebrate your relationship. If your partner hates big, showy surprises, maybe don't plan a flash-mob proposal. If he or she loves grand, elaborate gestures, then by all means, go for it.
Ahead, 11 couples share the true stories of their engagements in their own words — from a highly coordinated scavenger hunt that ended with a ring to an oh-so-romantic underwater proposal. Whether you're single, married, or somewhere in-between, these stories are sure to melt your heart.
