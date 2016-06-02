JetBlue Is Having A Flash Sale — & It Might Be The Best One, EVER

JetBlue has had a tough week. But deciding whether or not to take advantage of the airline's insane flash sale — happening right this very minute — is easy.
How insane are these deals? Fly from Boston to Martha's Vineyard for $10; New York to Orlando for $40; Boston to Washington, D.C. for $20. In the mood to do a little island-hopping? Pay just $20 to jet from San Juan to St. Thomas. That's just a taste; view the complete list, here.
Of course, there are some conditions. First, the deals only apply to specific flights between June 7 and 28. So, you'll have to be flexible — and willing to pick up and go on a whim. Second, tickets are non-refundable and they're all one-way, but at these prices, what do you really have to lose?
Just remember that it's called a flash sale for a reason: These fares won't stick around for long. The sale is valid until 11:59 p.m. tonight (June 2, 2016) — unless the seats sell out before then. And it seems safe to expect that they will. Translation: Stop whatever you're doing and go get these, NOW. (JetBlue)
