Whether you're in a serious relationship or just seeing where things go, a getaway for two sounds pretty good right about now. Doesn't it?
But how do you avoid cheeseball experiences and Couples Retreat-style nightmares? And how do you find the right vacation for your relationship? After all, what may be exotic and glamorous for some (an Alaskan dog sled ride à deux, for instance) may be too labor-intensive for others.
That's where we come in. We've found some of the coolest, off-the-beaten path options for non-cheesy romance. From creating memories in the outback to hiding away in a remote mountaintop lodge, one of these vacation ideas should be right for your relationship.