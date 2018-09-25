Skip navigation!
Kristy Alpert
Weddings
60 Super-Romantic Places To Elope
Kristy Alpert
Sep 25, 2018
Travel
29 Insanely Romantic Trips You'll Never Forget
Kristy Alpert
Jun 24, 2016
Travel
Hotel Perks That Only The 1% Knows About
Kristy Alpert
Oct 9, 2015
Travel
14 Mind-Blowing Hotel Bathrooms We Could Live In
Whether it’s conscious or not, every traveler has a routine when he or she first enters a hotel room. Some head to the window to check out the view,
by
Kristy Alpert
Travel
12 European Cities You Haven't Visited Yet — But Should
Travel to Europe has become a monogamous affair for most vacationers, who bounce between cities like London, Barcelona, and Paris like they're in a steady
by
Kristy Alpert
Travel
10 Unique Travel Experiences That Will Make You Unrelatable At Di...
Like most professional travelers, I've found that mastering the art of appropriate dinner party conversation can be difficult. It’s not that I’m
by
Kristy Alpert
Travel
7 Cruises for People Who Hate Cruises
There are two types of people out there: cruise lovers and cruise haters. While some people may be okay with enduring cramped sleeping quarters, crowded
by
Kristy Alpert
Travel
15 Insane Trips You Can Actually Afford
This story was originally published on August 27, 2014. In theory, travel bucket lists are fantastic. Lists of adventures and places that inspire you
by
Kristy Alpert
Travel
8 Spots Where Famous Chefs Learned To Cook
We all have to start somewhere. For most of us, our first jobs entailed folding sweaters or repeating some form of the phrase, "Do you want fries with
by
Kristy Alpert
Travel
The World's Most Underrated Shopping Destinations
There’s something exhilarating about shopping on vacation. One-of-a-kind finds from local artisans, designer purchases from flagship storefronts, and
by
Kristy Alpert
Travel
The 13 Most Insanely Gorgeous Pools In The World
Just the way that standing in front of a Monet can transport you to another world, or a Warhol portrait can take your mood from blue to cheery and back
by
Kristy Alpert
Travel
Is This The Perfect Vacation For Everyone?
It's affordable (as in, the cheapest beach vacation you can take, most times of the year) and it's a quick flight from most places on the East Coast (and
by
Kristy Alpert
Travel
14 Sunny Places You'll Want To Visit Now
We’ll be honest. It was nice to finally have a legit reason to wear those shearling-lined snow boots we couldn’t resist buying months ago. And, it
by
Kristy Alpert
Food & Drinks
12 Wine & Food Fests That Make Summer Good 'Til The Last Drop
Everything tastes better outside: lightly charred veggies on the grill; fruit arranged in a bowl made from its own rind; tiny bottles of champagne sipped
by
Kristy Alpert
Travel
15 Ways To Hit The Slopes In Summer
Despite what you may have heard, most ski resorts don’t go into hibernation once the snow melts and the wildflowers blossom. In fact, some of the top
by
Kristy Alpert
Travel
Hostels Are WAY Better Than We Remember
Forget everything you remember about the hostels from your backpacking-through-Europe days: the boring sandwiches and protein bars that got you through
by
Kristy Alpert
Travel
Pet-Friendly Hotels For Inseparable Duos
Making travel plans is stressful enough on its own, but it seems to get amplified by 100 if you're trying to plan for Sparky, too. Should you leave your
by
Kristy Alpert
Travel
Our 15 Favorite Hotel Bars In The World
There’s an unmistakable thrill attached to the hotel bar. Charging creative cocktails (sans plastic!) to what you hope is the right room; flirting with
by
Kristy Alpert
