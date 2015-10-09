Hotel Perks That Only The 1% Knows About

Remember when tiny bottles of shampoo seemed exciting? Or when you couldn’t wait to post a picture of that free Evian bottle in your hotel room? Neither do we. And that’s because there’s nothing thrilling or Instagram-worthy about basic amenities.
In an era when Instagram Likes equal big marketing bucks for hoteliers, savvy hotels are taking note, offering some amazing extras designed to wow guests — and if they also generate some well-deserved publicity through social media, so be it. From fragrance butlers and trendy barbershops to loaner guitars, cars, and luxury beauty products, these over-the-top services and amenities go far beyond free soap. Posting them on Insta is a no-brainer; all you have to think about is which filter to use.
