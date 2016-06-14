What JetBlue Is Doing To Help In Orlando

While the world continues to reel from last weekend's horrific shooting at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub, which left 49 people (plus the shooter) dead and dozens more injured, JetBlue is doing its part to help.
The airline announced on its blog that it will offer free flights in and out of Orlando to domestic partners and other immediate family members of those killed or injured in the shooting. Plus, it will waive all fees for any ticket-holders who need to change or cancel a flight that was booked for this week following the tragedy.
The airline has also announced a fundraising program to aid JetBlue employees affected by the events. Finally, it intends to make a charitable donation in support of the victims and their families.
Of course, none of this lessens the indelible global impact of this hate-fueled atrocity. That will be felt for years to come. But from donating blood to holding vigils to proclaiming that love is love is love, people all over the world are doing what they can to show that they #StandWithOrlando. And we commend JetBlue for taking the initiative to do the right thing in the face of unimaginable tragedy. (JetBlue Blog)
Advertisement