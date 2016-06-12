The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history took place at the Orlando, FL, gay nightclub Pulse early Sunday morning, killing 50 people and leaving 53 hospitalized. The majority of those in the hospital are in critical condition and many are in need of blood donations. The Orange County Fire Fighters tweeted that there is an urgent need for O negative, O positive, and AB donations, but also stated that all types are needed.
.@my1blood is now asking for all blood types. Please donate.— O.C. Fire Fighters (@Local2057IAFF) June 12, 2016
The Orlando Health hospital network sent out a tweet suggesting that if you would like to donate blood, it's more useful to go to blood banks than local hospitals. Blood banks are currently at capacity for Sunday, according to the Orlando Sentinel, but OneBlood, an organization that oversees blood banks, is encouraging people to schedule appointments for the next few days. If you are in the Orlando area and want to donate, you can visit Oneblood.org or call 1-888-9-DONATE to find out where to go.
Please do not come to local hospitals to donate blood, and instead work with local blood banks to arrange donations.— Orlando Health (@orlandohealth) June 12, 2016
To support victims and their communities, there are several GoFundMe campaigns you can contribute to. The Pulse Tragedy Community Fund, started by several local LGBT organizations and centers, goes toward a hotline and on-site grief counseling at The GLBT Community Center of Central Florida in Orlando. If you're a mental health professional, the center is seeking therapists to offer counseling Sunday night through Wednesday and is taking volunteers through a document shared on Facebook.
Another campaign created by the LGBT rights organization Equality Florida aims "to support the victims of the horrific shooting at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub."
To make a donation, get a ride to a blood bank, or discuss the shooting with a counselor, you can call the center's hotline at 1-407-228-1446.
Orlando LGBT community center now has hotline for call-in counseling 1-407-228-1446 #pulse @GLBTCenterFL #LGBT #pulseshooting— Paul Brinkmann (@PaulBrinkmann) June 12, 2016
The FBI is currently investigating the shooting. If you have any information, you can call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Pulse Shooting: If you have any information, call @FBI Hotline: 1-800-CALL FBI— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 12, 2016
To determine whether you know anybody affected by the shooting, use Facebook's Safety Check feature to search for them. If you know someone who may have been a victim, you can call the police hotline at 407-246-4357 or go to the Hampton Inn at 43 West Columbia Street for updates.
Our focus right now is on identifying the many victims in this tragedy and notifying their family members. Hotline 4 family: 407-246-4357.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 12, 2016
Anyone looking for information on a family member should go to the Hampton Inn at 43 W. Columbia, or call 407-246-4357.— Orlando Health (@orlandohealth) June 12, 2016
