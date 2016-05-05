If you grew up in the '90s, there's a good chance you've seen every episode of Friends. Maybe you still watch reruns regularly, and are still rocking your original Rachel haircut. But even if you really love Friends, we can pretty much guarantee that bride-to-be Sana Seeham Khan loves it more.
She and her fiancé are such die-hard fans of the show that when it came time to plan her bridal shower, Khan's sister and best friend planned an elaborate Friends-themed party. How elaborate? There were lobster references galore. There was Central Perk signage. There was a life-size cast poster, with cutouts for photo ops. There was Phoebe's guitar. And our favorite touch: custom mugs that read The one where Sana gets married. It seems the only thing they didn't have was a real-life smelly cat — and that's probably for the best.
Click through to see photos from one of the best theme showers ever. (BuzzFeed)
