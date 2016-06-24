26 Engagement Rings You'll Want To Wear Forever

Pinterest is great for lots of things — home renovations, recipes, beauty DIYs, and more. But we like it best for browsing through endless pics of engagement rings.



Whether you just like to ogle sparkly things (raises hand!), are thinking of proposing, or are looking to send a little nudge-nudge to your partner, there are endless options to gawk at on Pinterest. And, we do mean endless. So we’ve rounded up 26 awe-inspiring snaps of unique jewels that give new meaning to the phrase “put a ring on it.” Break out the shades — there are some serious sparklers ahead.