This Beach Comes With Rescue Puppies, Is Travel #Goals

I hope you're not doing anything important right now, because there is a beach where you can play with rescue puppies, and now nothing will ever be the same.
Stylist reports that Providenciales — a small island in the northwestern region of Turks and Caicos — is giving travelers an extra incentive to visit. Specifically, a local organization called Potcake Place, which is devoted to taking care of the island's abandoned canines, will bring its rescue puppies to the beach so visitors can play with them.
What exactly is a Potcake, you ask? It's a breed of dog that is quite prevalent in the region. It is a super-cuddly breed, and, according to Potcake Place's website, loyal and smart, too.
As if the mere idea of being on a tropical island weren't enough to make you hate whatever you're currently doing instead, good luck focusing on anything else for the rest of the day, now that you know someone else is doing this:
Max! Sand err'where! #potcakeplace #potcake #tci #turksandcaicos @potcakeplacek9rescue pic.twitter.com/dcOKVx7EoG— Jenn Allen Meredith (@JennAllen24) April 14, 2016
Since they're rescues, obviously these guys are also in need of safe, permanent homes. Maybe after a few hours of playing in the sand, you'll want to take a canine BFF back home with you. Honestly, how can you say no to this face?
