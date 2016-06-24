Avocado toast is a strange phenomenon. Sometimes we love it, sometimes we hate it, and sometimes we just hate on it. But, no matter how we're feeling about the trend that started several years ago, we still shell out upwards of $10 for it when we're out for brunch. Even though it's a dish we could easily make at home for less than $5.
To help us get to the bottom of this inexplicable behavior, we asked R29 staffers to tell us the truth about their complicated relationship with avocado toast. Ahead, find a few confessions, that, if nothing else, will make you feel better about your own avo-habit.
