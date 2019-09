Now Your Armpits Can Smell Like A Pumpkin Spice Latte

If the dread for PSL season that people are expressing on Twitter is any indication, we may have reached pumpkin spice overload. Starbucks baristas are so sick of people's obsession with the drink that they've started an online thread just to offer one another emotional support. Given that pumpkin spice chocolate edibles pumpkin spice face masks , and pumpkin spice bath bombs are all things that you can buy, we can understand why people are tired of fall before it's even started. But apparently, there's still enough of a demand for companies to keep on creating new pumpkin spice products.