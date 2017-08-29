You Can Now Add Pumpkin Spice To Your Skin Care Routine, Because What Better Way To Celebrate Fall?

Fall is sneaking up on us, which means we'll be smelling pumpkin spice in the air soon. And if you get ahold of Too Cool for School's new pumpkin skin care products, you could be smelling it everywhere you go, Bustle reports.
The Korean brand, most famous for its egg-based products, has released two very different face masks. But they both have one thing in common: a delicious pumpkin scent.
The Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask, just $8 at Sephora, is "drenched in pumpkin fruit extract and 24K gold for radiant, well-nourished skin," according to its description. You keep it on for 30-40 minutes, and you don't need to rinse it off. The pumpkin extract is especially good for moisturizing dry skin. It contains vitamin A, which helps keep the skin elastic, and beta carotene, which keeps it soft.
The Pumpkin Sleeping Pack is a $20 gel mask/overnight moisturizer that comes in a tube with a cute pumpkin design. It's also meant to soothe dryness, and you can sleep with it on to wake up with rejuvenated skin. It contains papaya extract as well to help get rid of dead skin cells.
Too Cool for School has also released several other new products. Its $20 Coconut Milky Oil Shower Moisturizing Body Wash soothes dry skin with soybean oil, coconut oil, vanilla extract, and oatmeal extract. When it comes into contact with water, it turns into foam. The $6 Coconut Ceramide Mask uses coconut water to hydrate the skin, and the $20 Coconut Milky Body Scrub contains ground coconut shell as an exfoliant. But the most unique new product is probably the $28 Fizzy Body Sculpting Mousse, which turns to bubbles and cools down when it touches your skin. You can get all of them online or in stores at Sephora.
