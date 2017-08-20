Story from Food News

People Have Mixed Feelings About The Imminent Return Of Pumpkin Spice Season

Erin Donnelly
It's true that it's still summer. It's also true that the days are becoming shorter, #FirstDayofSchool photo shoots are once again flooding our Facebook feeds, and your local Target is lousy with Halloween and Thanksgiving merch. Can pumpkin spice lattes be far behind?
Though fall is officially one month away, some Starbucks locations are already in PSL-prep mode, while World Market has been stocking a heady mix of nutmeg and cinnamon for weeks. And where there are pumpkin spice lattes, there are pumpkin spice candles, pumpkin spice toothpaste, and, yes, pumpkin spice bath bombs. (Fortunately, pumpkin spice Oreos appear to have been an overly eager autumnal one-off.)
Two camps are emerging: those who have already laid out their flannel shirts and booked their apple picking excursions; and those still clinging to every last sip of their refreshing cold brew, every last second of their unicorn pool float.
This tweet sums up Team PSL fairly accurately.
"Really craving a pumpkin spice latte right now," one fall enthusiast tweeted. "Yes I'm #basic."
Team Stop Ruining Summer For Me, meanwhile, has been voicing some strong objections. The timing. The taste. It's all wrong.
Case in point: "Almost time for girls to freak out over the pumpkin spice latte again, idk why though shit taste like potpourri," a critic tweeted. Interesting rebuttal.
The great pumpkin spice debate has even wormed its way into current affairs. Who knew a seasonal beverage could be linked to white nationalist rallies, the dismantling of Confederate statues, and the threat of a nuclear war with North Korea?
So topical. So timely. So tasty. Or not — honestly, we don't want to get in the middle of this one. Save it for your barista, okay?
