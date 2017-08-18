Beware Pumpkin Spice Latte Season! Starbucks Baristas Are Already Forming Support Groups

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming and, although the Unicorn Frappuccino caused its share of meltdowns among baristas, it was mercifully available for only four days. As we all know, the PSL is a different story, and baristas are forming online support groups in anticipation of four months of their personal hell.
It all started when Reddit user AppKerman posted a photo of the two-quart tub of "Pumpkin Spice flavored sauce" that officially arrived at their store. They accompanied it with the ominous caption: "It’s coming. God help us all."
Although Pumpkin Spice Latte fanatics rejoiced at the prospect that the seasonal drink may be coming earlier than we expected, baristas who saw the post had a slightly different reaction. As they began to share their feelings of dread and anxiety, the thread turned into a support group of sorts, Grub Street reports.
In case you were wondering how baristas feel about us when we order the autumn drink, well, wonder no longer.
But don't take it personally: Their real gripe is with stores that "go rogue" and begin selling the lattes before the official launch date, which is typically the Tuesday after Labor Day.
One barista said that their manager is making them sell it to anyone who requests one, even if they don't have the proper ingredients. This post should teach us not to try any funny business in order to get a PSL before everyone else.
Of course, support groups aren't just for venting. The baristas are exchanging advice as they prepare for this difficult time.
Unfortunately, some of the baristas have already been driven to quote from the apocalyptic portion of the Book of Revelation.
But in all seriousness, being a barista is not an easy job, so tip generously.
