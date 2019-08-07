Countdown To PSL: Everything We Know About The Return Of Our Favorite Latte

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is a cultural phenomenon. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is a meme. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is camp. Yet, despite being a Starbucks staple since it was first introduced in 2004, when and if the Pumpkin Spice Latte will return has remained a huge source of annual stress for coffee sippers everywhere.
We’re in the middle of summer and we’re doing all the summer things: BBQ’s, picnics, long days at the beach, sweaty nights by the bay, road trips, the works. Then suddenly, as insidiously as hot gust of wind, thoughts of the PSL dropping grip us and pull us out of our summer fun. We’re not the ones making them, but we must be prepared. We are on high alert and the PSL won’t slide onto a Starbucks menu without us catching a whiff of that pumpkin spice first. Here's what we know so far.
The PSL Is Coming Back, Right?
As of now, we’re in the rumor phase. Starbucks is not ready to confirm anything yet. And we have to brace ourselves for the possibility that, one day, the PSL might not return. However, there are some pretty damning images making the rounds on Reddit. Alleged Starbucks employees have already received their first “PSL sauce” shipment of the season.
Okay, So When Can We Order It?
Historically, the PSL usually lands during the last week of August. There are, however, some recent and notable exceptions that challenge the predictability of this pattern. The earliest day that Starbucks has ever released the Pumpkin Spice Latte was in 2014, when the drink was released to Starbucks Rewards members only on August 25th, followed by a nationwide launch on the 26th. Last year, in celebration of the drink’s 15th anniversary, the Seattle-helmed coffee shop chain released the beverage on August 28th.
Our guess is that the days of the sneak-preview launch for Starbucks Rewards members only are over and that all kinds of PSL fans will be able to sip on the spice as soon as August 26th this year (there might even be a happy hour involved). However, if for some reason Starbucks decides to wait until after the official end of the summer, that means it would drop the day after Labor Day, September 3rd.
Could The PSL Be Coming Early This Year?
As always, thirst for pumpkin spice is brewing, so it's anyone's guess what Starbucks has up its sleeve this year. All we know for sure is that it's totally absolutely possibly coming back... around the same time it did last year.
