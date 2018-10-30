Pumpkin-Coloured Eyeshadow Is The Latest Celeb Trend — & It Actually Looks Amazing

Fall is in full swing, which means festive makeup is a go anytime, anywhere. Who cares if you wear burgundy lipstick to do laundry or glitter shadow to shop at Trader Joe’s? We've put our pastel palettes away and we're embracing fall vibes over here, which calls for all things bold and moody. But before you chuck all your brightly-coloured makeup into your junk drawer 'til spring, consider leaving any palette with vibrant orange eyeshadow handy.
The summery colour (which was huge among last year's top summer releases), is here to stay according to beauty looks bubbling up on IG. Artists have been using pumpkin-coloured shadow to create bold and gradient sunset looks on celebrities and influencers. The trending colour palette is vibrant enough to stand out, but warm enough to still feel seasonal — further proving that orange is cool beyond the pumpkin patch. If you've been thinking up new makeup looks to wear to your holiday happy hours and Friendsgiving parties, we've rounded up some eyeshadow inspiration ahead so you can start practicing now.