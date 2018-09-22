7 Wine Lipsticks That Are (Almost) Better Than A Glass Of Malbec

We like our lipstick how we like our wine: red and affordable. And as much as we love sipping on a tasty glass of merlot, we love how the color looks on our lips even more. Luckily, you don't have to dip into your happy hour allowance for a potent lip color, either. Target's shelves are stocked with affordable, highly-pigmented options for everyone, no matter what finish or formula you prefer. Some of them even start as low as $5, so switching up your makeup routine this season doesn't have to cost a ton.
We've rounded up our favorite affordable wine-colored lipsticks to wear while you sip and swirl your way through fall, ahead.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.