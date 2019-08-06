Story from Beauty

Hollywood's Hottest Makeup Trend Looks Like An Aperol Spritz

aimee simeon
Photo: Brian Dowling/Getty Images.
Orange represents the one thing we love most about summer: the sun and an ice-cold Aperol Spritz. But the beaming color isn't just reserved for beach days and happy hours. According to Hollywood's elite, it is officially the hottest hue to sweep on your eyelids before hitting the red carpet this season.
The trending look has also landed in Sephora, with tons of brands are rolling fiery new palettes to meet the demand. If you've been thinking of new ways to remix your makeup, don't reserve your orange shadows for when PSL season rolls around. We've rounded up some inspiration ahead.
