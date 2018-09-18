The One Emmys Makeup Trend We Never Saw Coming

Long waves, red lips, cat eyes — these are the classic red carpet beauty looks you see recycled over and over again on every award show red carpet. But once in a while, one or two celebs will break out of the box with something wildly unexpected — and the makeup trend at this year's Emmys takes the cake.
Stars like Tracee Ellis Ross and Tatiana Maslany bucked the system and paired neon orange makeup with their equally vibrant gowns. It was bold, mismatched, and veered from traditional fall trends — and that's exactly why we love it.
Ahead, check out how the stars brought the heat with orange lips and lids.