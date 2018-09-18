5 Red Lipsticks You Can Steal Straight From The Emmys Red Carpet

An awards show red carpet is exactly the place where big beauty moments flourish. Case in point: On last night's 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards gold carpet, Issa Rae walked with icy-blue eyelids, like the modern-day Cinderella; Regina King's Senegalese twists were award-winning; and even Joe Keery's heaven-high hair was trending on Twitter. But among all the showstopping looks, one classic stood out — a fiery red lip.
Seen all over the spring runways, it's no surprise that the universally flattering lip shade came back for awards season on the lips of Elisabeth Moss, Evan Rachel Wood, and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan. For some added fall inspiration, we rounded up our favorites from the night. What's more, we made it even easier to copy every look with exact product picks, ahead.
