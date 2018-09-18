This Fall Makeup Trend Ruled The 2018 Emmys Red Carpet

In case you didn't get the memo, glitter eyeshadow is back in a big way this fall. We've spotted it on runways, Sephora shelves, and Instagram — and tonight, the celebs at the 2018 Emmy Awards were the latest to jump on the shimmer train.
With its ability to reflect light and instantly give any red carpet beauty look a generous dose of glamour, it's no surprise that it's such a popular pick among makeup artists. And the stars tonight wore it well, opting for bold silvers, blues, and golds that either matched their ensembles perfectly (like Issa Rae) or provided a nice unexpected bit of sparkle (à la Millie Bobby Brown).
See how all the stars made glittery eye makeup shine, ahead.