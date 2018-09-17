Story from Beauty

Joe Keery's Hair Was Higher Than Ever At The 2018 Emmys — & Fans Loved It

Rachel Lubitz
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
When it comes to epic '80s hair, it's hard to tell where Steve Harrington ends and Joe Keery begins. The Stranger Things star has made his character's voluminous mullet a part of his own signature look — and, given the amount of attention it receives from fans, it's not at all surprising.
Normally pretty low maintenance with his day-to-day hairstyling, the actor showed up on the 2018 Emmys red carpet with his hair looking extra special — including subtle blonde highlights from roots to ends, and even more volume (if that's possible).
Fans, predictably, went a little crazy on the internet. "I stand by my theory that the Upside Down is actually inside Steve's hair," one wrote. "Steve Harrington and his hair showed up tonight," someone else said.
No doubt Steve Harrington would be pretty amped about all this attention.
