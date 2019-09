With October at its end, we're prepping to swing into the holidays and embrace the oncoming chill with seasonal swagger — from head to home. Amazon's launch of its latest exclusive furniture line Ravenna Home , checks that festive wish-list box without sacrificing the longevity we look for when investing in those important pieces for the home. Traditionalists and those looking to add classic anchor furnishings to your eclectic home style, this one's for you.