With October at its end, we're prepping to swing into the holidays and embrace the oncoming chill with seasonal swagger — from head to home. Amazon's launch of its latest exclusive furniture line, Ravenna Home, checks that festive wish-list box without sacrificing the longevity we look for when investing in those important pieces for the home. Traditionalists and those looking to add classic anchor furnishings to your eclectic home style, this one's for you.
The stylish new collection, debuting nearly a year after the mega site's exclusive brands Rivet and Stone & Beam hit the shopping scene, is filled with a selection of furniture in refreshingly classic silhouettes and crisp, clean colors — from rolled arm sofas to wooden spindle accent chairs, tufted fabric headboards, and more. According to Amazon's press release, Ravenna's pieces are designed to, "complement customers’ existing décor," and make decorating from scratch an effortless and affordable breeze.
Ahead we break down our top picks from the timeless line's offerings, so scroll on to shop the steals that will whip your space into chic shape.
