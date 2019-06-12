So You're Making An Apartment Registry. Here's What To Put On It

Okay, so we've established that you don't have to get married to start a gift registry — what a relief! Turns out, all you must do is have a birthday. Or move into a new apartment. Or, honestly, feel free to push the limits of what's registry-worthy as far as your social circle will allow. But the latter, especially if it's your first or second adult home, is a crucial one. If you do it right, you can manage to set yourself up with furniture and home accessories for years to come. If you do it wrong, you might end up with a lot of useless stuff that you feel too guilty to get rid of.
In the spirit of ensuring your first apartment registry is both useful for you and not burdensome for your friends and family, read on for a guide to exactly what to ask for.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.