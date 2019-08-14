Moving Is The Hardest Thing I’ve Done While Single

I want to move, but I don’t want to move. Shit. The lease is signed. There are no takebacksies. I’m moving now. Fuck. Why are movers so pricey? Will I like my new neighborhood, Bed Stuy? Why do I have so much crap? Why is it so hot in here. I hate summer, I hate moving, I hate this, I feel so alone. Wait, I never feel alone... I’m the most independent person ever. Why do I suddenly feel so alone? Why am I suddenly so needy now? What the fuck, this doesn’t feel like me, this feels so much worse than me. Ouch, I just cut myself on the tape dispenser. Why is moving so hard? Shit, the cat’s barfing every day, is she getting sick from moving stress? I can’t afford the vet right now. My whole savings account is going to moving. Why is this so expensive and stressful. Why did I do this to myself? I wish I had some help. Why is there never any help? I feel so alone, wait, I never feel alone. What’s wrong with me?