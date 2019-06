Why I'm Done Celebrating The Accomplishments Of Couples

On the other hand, even though that makes three hands, I’m exhausted . Jesus, another one? How many friends do I even have?! The emotional fortification I’ve had to build up and exert around other people’s life celebrations is a goddamn drain, quite honestly. To say nothing of the actualthat involves working twice as hard before and after these trips just to prepare to be away from my desk. People love to talk about how to “survive” dating, but can someone give me a download on making it through a bridal shower?How about seven bridal showers? The world pushes me to keep trying (and trying, and trying) to date, no matter how bad it gets, but nobody wants to tell me how to smile and make small talk with someone’s aunt for three hours at one of these events. I’m tired, is what I’m saying.