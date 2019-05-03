The 12 Coolest New Launches Coming To Sephora This Month

There's something about warmer weather that makes life feel ripe for experimentation. You're more willing to try out that unusual cocktail on the menu instead of your go-to mimosa at brunch, you're making all sorts of weekend plans to enjoy the sunshine, and your beauty routine is getting lighter and brighter along the way.
Now's the perfect time to get acquainted with what's new at Sephora this May — because if you're going to try out that body illuminator trend, you’re going to need the right formula to give it a go. From lipstick that will inspire you to take a road trip to after-sun body care for those long days spent outdoors, there's something for whatever you’re looking to stock up on for the season. Ahead, the best new beauty products to shop at Sephora this month.
