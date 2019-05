If You’re Single, It’s Okay To Be Scared Of Solo Travel

If I’d never gone to D.C., I’d never have learned the truth about solo travel , and I’d have missed out on all the solo trips I’ve taken since. I had to show myself that, yes, solo travel can generate a lot of fear, anxiety, and shame. But only the first time. By the end of my trip to D.C. I was less anxious and afraid than when I’d started the trip. I was less confused about how to spend my time. And I knew that no one was looking at me thinking how pathetic I was for traveling alone. That doesn’t actually happen. What does happen is complete freedom to see and explore every curiosity, to indulge in every idea and notion, and to never have to run any of those things by someone else.