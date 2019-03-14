Flying Solo: 10 Experienced Solo Travelers Share Their Best Advice For First Timers

Doing anything alone can be daunting. Throw in airport anxiety, long flights, language barriers, and completely unfamiliar cities, and kicking it solo may feel insurmountable. For many millennial women, however, the empowering feeling of traveling on their own completely out-weighs the intimidating parts. After ripping off the band-aid and jumping into one solo trip, these travelers now can't get enough, and they have plenty of knowledge about the best approaches to going stag on vacation.
Ahead, you'll find the best pieces of advice about traveling alone from experienced solo vacationers. Together, these ten women have gone on well-over 70 solo trips, so they know a thing or two about what to pack, what do to do, and how to stay safe. They have practical tips about planning and helpful thoughts on perspective. Read up and soon, you too will be ready to fly solo.
Age: 26
Occupation: Social media manager
City: Dallas, TX
Number of solo trips taken: ~10
What's your best piece of solo travel advice?
Don't be afraid to sit alone. At dinner, at a coffee shop, at a bar... I used to think everyone was judging me because I was alone, but I've had some of the best meals by myself. Plus, I've met others at tables next to me, and we're still friends because of it!
Age: 32
Occupation: Consultant
City: Boston, MA
Number of solo trips taken: 10
What's your best piece of solo travel advice?
Be very honest with yourself about why you're traveling solo: are you intentionally going alone or are you going alone because you won't allow the fact that you don't have anyone to go with you stop you from having this experience? For me, this helps me decide where I want to go. If I'm traveling alone because I couldn't line up schedules, etc, but I'd actually prefer a buddy, I make sure to pick a trip that puts me around a lot of people (big city, a resort, join a travel group). If you are secretly a bit sad about traveling alone, going to a quiet or isolated location really does amplify that and can make the trip difficult. We've all been there! I had one not-so-great experience and now am very honest with myself upfront and have loved every experience since.
Age: 25
Occupation: Community manager
City: New York, NY
Number of solo trips taken: 3
What's your best piece of solo travel advice?
Free walking tours should be one of the first things you do when you arrive in a new city. You learn a bunch of cool history from a local’s perspective, and since everyone on it is also a tourist, it’s really easy to strike up a conversation and find a buddy down to grab food or a drink with you after.
Age: 29
Occupation: Government partnerships for a tech company
City: Los Angeles, CA
Number of solo trips taken: 7
What's your best piece of solo travel advice?
Keep photocopies of your ID and important documents. Give copies to family or friends back home should you need them and keep a spare set in your suitcase. You never know when you'll be in a foreign country with no internet and just want to check-in to your hostel! For me, it provides a sense of security. Oh, and ALWAYS carry a full water bottle.
Age: 24
Occupation: Social coordinator
City: Boston, MA
Number of solo trips taken: ~15
What's your best piece of solo travel advice?
1.) Don't be afraid to do it. Solo adventures allow you to do literally whatever you want and enjoy a trip at your own pace.
2.) That being said have at least one person know your general itinerary that you check in with.
Age: 33
Occupation: Finance
City: Jersey City, NJ
Number of solo trips taken: 3
What's your best piece of solo travel advice?
Have in a mind a few solid places/events you want to go to, specific restaurants and content you want to build from the experiences prior to your arrival. Don't make your schedule too rigid based off of this because then they may start to feel like chores. But you have to ultimately remember you are solo so it will be up to you to accomplish your itinerary and make the best of your experience. It took me three times to get this right — the first two trips I found myself hanging out in my hotel room more because I felt socially awkward in certain scenarios or didn't have a friend reminding me we need to get up and go. But when I finally realized I'm on my own schedule for a reason, I took full advantage of that opportunity and everything I did on my third trip became effortless. I also gained the confidence to speak to strangers and own the fact that I chose to be solo — contrary to popular belief that being solo means you are a loner or didn't have anyone to join you. I was able to make friends from this experience and even hung out with different groups of people on different days. Having a plan and confidence is the key!
Age: 27
Occupation: Customer service advisor
City: Anderson, IN
Number of solo trips taken: 5
What's your best piece of solo travel advice?
For me, traveling out the country by myself was nerve-racking. I went to London and Paris and was there for one week. The best advice I can give you is RESEARCH. Research everything before going. I researched how London transportation works and purchased a 7-day travel card that was mailed to my house. And the same for Paris. Research how their customs work. You'll be surprised what you can and cannot take into different countries and airports. Example: all beauty products must be 3oz in clear bags! Must! Or they will take it. Also, do research on tourist attractions you want to see. I managed to get tickets for everything cheaper and mailed to my house before I left.
Age: 26
Occupation: Marketing strategist
City: New York, NY
Number of solo trips taken: 8
What's your best piece of solo travel advice?
I usually research must-see things via locals on social media before embarking on my travels. Reaching out to a few people on Instagram and meeting up for coffee is the best way to get the inside scoop about hidden gems. If you're not that adventurous, just walking aimlessly and discovering your own favorite routes is another great opinion!
Age: 23
Occupation: Private employee
City: Jakarta, Indonesia
How many solo trips have you been on? 5+
What's your best piece of solo travel advice?
Always protect yourself with travel insurance. Always. You never know (God forbid) when your parents become sick, or your grandma dies, or even you get robbed during the trip. I’ve been sick, got robbed, and got my trip cancelled due to typhoid. Although I couldn’t get my time to be on the trip, at least I got my money back. So please, always buy travel insurance!
