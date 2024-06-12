If You’re Single, It’s Okay To Be Scared Of Solo Travel

If I’d never gone on that trip, I’d never have learned the truth about solo travel, and I’d have missed out on all the solo trips I’ve taken since. I had to show myself that, yes, solo travel can generate a lot of fear, anxiety and shame. But only the first time. By the end of my trip I was less anxious and afraid than when I’d started the trip. I was less confused about how to spend my time. And I knew that no one was looking at me thinking how pathetic I was for travelling alone. That doesn’t actually happen. What does happen is complete freedom to see and explore every curiosity, to indulge in every idea and notion and never to have to run any of those things by someone else.