This month, Venus in Leo means we will want to define relationships on our own terms, even looking at radical concepts like relationship anarchy. Our beliefs are part of who we are and we won’t push them aside, or let them fall away, when we unite with others, especially on August 27th, when Venus and Uranus get cosy together in the sky. On that day, we should carefully consider, and come to terms with, the type of partnerships we really want. This clarity will feel refreshing when Neptune retrograde comes out to play later on in the day. This is our opportunity to embrace our true selves and innermost desires, although the Venus and Pluto retrograde opposition, taking place on August 27th, may cloud understanding for some others in your life. But remember, we do not have to conform to anyone's ideals except our own. Let’s embrace Venus in Leo with an open mind and an open heart.