Being Single Isn’t Lonely, It’s An Opportunity For Connections You Never Expected

I’ve seen it in my own life. These days, I find myself saying “yes and” all the time, approaching my own existence like a particularly annoying improv performer. And as a result, I have so many more friends than I used to and have discovered so many new types of closeness. A person I once considered a slightly intimidating acquaintance has become a daily confidante. Someone else who I’d have sworn blind didn’t even like me a year ago is now one of the people who I think understands me best in the world. And all I had to do was be available to the possibility — to get chatting at a party or send a meme or whatever. I really think that when you move around the world with openness, others read it on your face, in your body, your laugh. And it comes back to you, too: you become someone that people want to connect with.