Aretha Brown On Dating With Borderline Personality Disorder — & The Importance Of Decolonising Mental Health

This one is one of the hardest to talk about, but one of the most common symptoms of BPD is unstable relationships . BPD is tied to mood swings and splitting. Splitting is a term to describe the idealisation and then quick depersonalisation of a person. I would often experience this in relationships, in varying degrees of intensity. One minute my partner (or even just crush) were the love of my life, and I wanted to get married and have their babies, make hundreds of paintings for them or poems or murals or playlists. My partner would become my untouchable god-like muse for my art and a single text from them could have the power to completely make or break my day. And then the next, I wanted nothing to do with them; they made me uncomfortable and I would find them cringey and rude and I hated them. It's a protection mechanism; a 'you can’t leave me if I leave you first’ kind of thing. Fear of abandonment is real with BPD, as is the idea that if I ruin this relationship first, you can't catch me off guard and do the same to me.