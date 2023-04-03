Aretha Brown On Dating With Borderline Personality Disorder — & The Importance Of Decolonising Mental Health

The romance of therapy all came to a screeching halt when one session I walked in and she told me she needed to speak to me first before we began. Unsure, I told her “no worries”. She said something along the lines of, “I just really want to apologise”. Confused, I asked her if I had done something wrong (I was always in trouble so was this was my natural instinct). She said no, and then went on to explain that she had taken parts of what I had said from a previous session and published it in a psychologists' digest-type magazine. It was for an article on Indigenous mental health. She tried to reassure me that she had changed my name and that the article would help other clinicians to help Aboriginal patients. She had betrayed me.