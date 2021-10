“Tomorrow I’ll Be Someone Else”: Living With Borderline Personality Disorder

I bought a bottle opener from the supermarket, only to realise when I came to use it that it was broken. My reaction was to try and kill myself. I died, briefly. People always think I’m being dramatic when I say that but my heart stopped beating and my lungs stopped breathing and my brain stopped thinking and it was so, so dark. My housemate found me and gave me CPR until the ambulance arrived. I was defibrillated back to life and woke up days later with a neck brace on and an intubation tube down my throat and a catheter in my urethra and cannulas in my arms.