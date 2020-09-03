“Tomorrow I’ll Be Someone Else”: Living With Borderline Personality Disorder

You can't fly away from yourself. I learned that the hard way. It wasn't supposed to be like this. I did well at school, got straight As in college, worked hard at my dream job – but then, slowly, my mental health started to deteriorate.
Borderline is most common in those who have experienced adversity: people with BPD are 13 times more likely to report major childhood trauma than those without mental health problems.
Some people with BPD have histories of being invalidated for how they think or feel, and they might have difficulty understanding and managing their own emotions. It is important to try to understand where they are coming from and acknowledge their experiences.
Many of us have difficulty dealing with uncertainty but it's especially visible in borderline. Yes or no. All or nothing. Bad or good.